Jade Cargill Didn’t Know She’d Be On WrestleMania 40 Card

Jade Cargill says she was happily surprised to find herself as part of the WrestleMania 40 card. Cargill is set to team with Bianca Belair and Naomi against Damage CTRL on night one of the show, and she spoke about finding out she’d be on the card and more in an interview with Denise Salcedo. You can see highlights below, per Fightful:

On finding out she’d be on the card: “I didn’t know I was going to be on the card at all. At that with Bianca Belair and Naomi, who gets that? In their first year, like, again, I feel like I’ve had four debuts at this point. My reaction was just… I don’t know, man. My husband and I, we just were in the back screaming, my gosh, my first WrestleMania that I’ve ever attended, I’m actually gonna be in and participating in. So I was just happy, drawn back, very humbled by it.”

On what she’s most excited about for the match: “The crowd, you know, because I react off the crowd. Like I’m really excited. Again, this is my first WrestleMania that I’ve ever been to. At that, I’m participating in. So I want to feel that electric. This is the biggest stage in wrestling. So I want to feel that electrifying feeling that everybody talks about when you’re in a WrestleMania match.”