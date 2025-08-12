Jade Cargill Discusses Jelly Roll’s Respect for the Business

– During a recent interview with the Rap on Wrestling Podcast, WWE Superstar Jade Cargill discussed Jelly Roll making his WWE in-ring debut at SummerSlam 2025. She noted her appreciation for how much respect Jelly Roll showed to the wrestling business. She said on Jelly Roll (via Fightful):

“Oh, he is dedicated. He is into it. He respects the business. He goes to everyone and he shakes everyone’s hand. He asked them how their day is going. So friendly, so nice. I commend him. Actually this past Friday, after he actually came to TV, I went to the PC to train myself. He was in there earlier than when I was, and he was in there after I left. He works damn hard. He really wants it. He respects the business. I love people who respect the business like he has done.”

At WWE SummerSlam 2025, Jelly Roll lost in a tag match against Drew McIntyre and Logan Paul. He teamed with former WWE Champion Randy Orton on Night 1 on of the event. On Night 2, Jade Cargill lost her WWE Women’s Title challenge against Tiffany Stratton.