Jade Cargill Says She’s Enjoying Life ‘Outside the Wrestling Bubble’

Jade Cargill has been off AEW TV since Double or Nothing 2023, and she says she won’t be coming back soon. Cargill took a hiatus from AEW starting after her TBS Championship loss to Kris Statlander and she responded succinctly to a fan who asked her on Twitter if she’s coming back soon, saying simply “No.”

Cargill also tweeted some pics from the Hollywood Unlocked Impact Awards, captioning them:

Outside of the wrestling bubble is nice. I might stay.”