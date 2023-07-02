wrestling / News
Jade Cargill Says She’s Enjoying Life ‘Outside the Wrestling Bubble’
July 2, 2023 | Posted by
Jade Cargill has been off AEW TV since Double or Nothing 2023, and she says she won’t be coming back soon. Cargill took a hiatus from AEW starting after her TBS Championship loss to Kris Statlander and she responded succinctly to a fan who asked her on Twitter if she’s coming back soon, saying simply “No.”
Cargill also tweeted some pics from the Hollywood Unlocked Impact Awards, captioning them:
Outside of the wrestling bubble is nice. I might stay.”
— Jade Cargill (@Jade_Cargill) July 2, 2023
Outside of the wrestling bubble is nice. I might stay. 📍 pic.twitter.com/3LmCEkqgp8
— Jade Cargill (@Jade_Cargill) July 2, 2023
More Trending Stories
- Kevin Nash on CM Punk Removing the Microphone Flag During His AEW Return Promo
- Bully Ray Reveals His One Major Issue With Kenny Omega vs. Will Ospreay at Forbidden Door II
- Arn Anderson Names His Mount Rushmore Of Legit Wrestling Tough Guys
- Update on Status of NXT Team After Recent ‘Losers Leave NXT’ Match (SPOILERS)