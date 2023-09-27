wrestling / News
Jade Cargill Says Everyone In WWE Is a Dream Match For Her
Jade Cargill is now with WWE, and she says that everyone on the roster are dream matches for her. Cargill spoke with ESPN for an interview and a couple of highlights are below, per Wrestling Inc:
On her potential dream matches in WWE: “These women are the top women’s wrestlers in the world, that’s why I came here, iron sharpens iron. I think everybody is a dream match because you’ve never seen me with these women ever before so everybody is going to be invested. My first opponent can be a dream match because people have never seen me, so they’re going to come in and tune in and want to see it. I’m just here to create magic moments.”
On a possible match with Bianca Belair: “It’s definitely a WrestleMania main event. That’s something that will have people glued to television screens, that’s something that will have people buying out stadiums, that’s a dream match and I think people will show up and show out for that one.”