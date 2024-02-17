Jade Cargill Says Her Experience At WWE Performance Center Has Been ‘Great’

Jade Cargill has enjoyed her experience at the WWE Performance Center thus far. The WWE star spoke with Denise Salcedo recently and was asked about her work at the PC.

“It’s been great,” Cargill said (per Fightful). “I had to learn the differences and moves that I can do and can’t do, the small difference in the aprons, difference in the ropes, and things of that sort. [It] wasn’t that much of a change. Right now, I’m just working on redefining who I am. They don’t want to change anything about me they believe if it’s not broke, don’t fix it. They want me to be the best that I can be, so they want me to be myself.”

She continued, “Literally, what you see, what I’m doing with these promos, everything I’m doing, it’s me. It’s literally just me and they want me to just be me and go out there. The coaches are so amazing. They want to see me do well. They want to see me excel. They’ll pull me to the side if they see something that is something I need to work on and critique. no issues at all.”

Cargill made her WWE in-ring debut at the Royal Rumble.