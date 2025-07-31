wrestling / News
Jade Cargill Explains Why She Doesn’t Care About What Her Critics Think
– During a recent edition of Busted Open Radio, Jade Cargill addressed her critics and why she doesn’t care about what they think. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):
Jade Cargill on her critics: “I can care less what they think. I know who I am, I know what I’m capable of, and I think people rush things so quick. I think people put such a target on my back but regardless, I can go out there and deliver a great match but people are going to pinpoint something. They’re gonna find something something something because of who I am and how I’ve been delivered, how quick I grew up in this game, who I have supporting me, how I look, that I don’t need this career.”
On why she doesn’t care about what they think: “But I can care less because they’re not the ones out there, they’re not the ones that have to deal with what I have to deal with every single day and what goes through my mind. I listen to the people that want to see me go out there and be my best, I listen to the people that want me to excel and that know I’m gonna be a household legend.”
Jade Cargill challenges Tiffany Stratton for the WWE Women’s Championship on Saturday, August 2 at WWE SummerSlam 2025: Night 1. The premium live event takes place at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Both nights will air live on Peacock in the U.S. and on Netflix internationally.
More Trending Stories
- Note on WWE Hall of Famer Spotted in New Jersey Ahead of WWE SummerSlam 2025
- Kevin Nash Recalls Mistrust With Hulk Hogan At First, How Hogan Would Carry A Knife
- Cody Rhodes Addresses AEW Exit, Says He Felt ‘Disrespected’ But There’s Still Love There
- Kevin Owens Apologized To Cody Rhodes After 2025 WWE Royal Rumble