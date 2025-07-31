– During a recent edition of Busted Open Radio, Jade Cargill addressed her critics and why she doesn’t care about what they think. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Jade Cargill on her critics: “I can care less what they think. I know who I am, I know what I’m capable of, and I think people rush things so quick. I think people put such a target on my back but regardless, I can go out there and deliver a great match but people are going to pinpoint something. They’re gonna find something something something because of who I am and how I’ve been delivered, how quick I grew up in this game, who I have supporting me, how I look, that I don’t need this career.”

On why she doesn’t care about what they think: “But I can care less because they’re not the ones out there, they’re not the ones that have to deal with what I have to deal with every single day and what goes through my mind. I listen to the people that want to see me go out there and be my best, I listen to the people that want me to excel and that know I’m gonna be a household legend.”

Jade Cargill challenges Tiffany Stratton for the WWE Women’s Championship on Saturday, August 2 at WWE SummerSlam 2025: Night 1. The premium live event takes place at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Both nights will air live on Peacock in the U.S. and on Netflix internationally.