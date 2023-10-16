Jade Cargill Files Trademark For Her Name

PWInsider reports that on October 11, Jade Cargill filed to trademark her own name for merchandise and entertainment services.

G & S: Bandanas; Hats; Leggings; Socks; Shirts and short-sleeved shirts; Sweatshirts; Hooded sweatshirts

G & S: Action figure toys; Action figures; Action figures and accessories therefor; Toy action figures.

G & S: Entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, live appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, personal appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, televised appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainer; Providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; Providing online interviews featuring professional wrestler and sports entertainer in the field of professional wrestling and sports entertainment for entertainment purposes.