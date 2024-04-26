– During a recent interview with The Babyfaces Podcast, WWE Superstar Jade Cargill discussed the upcoming WWE Draft, noting that she’s not worried which roster she will end up on. She stated the following (via Fightful):

“I wasn’t thinking I was going to be at SmackDown initially and it worked out that way and I love SmackDown. The locker room is phenomenal. I wouldn’t mind busting up at Raw and showing them what I’m about. Either or is fine with me. I love my Fridays though, I will say that. Then again, I love my Mondays. As long as I have a schedule, I’m fine with that. If they need me to do both shows, I’ll do both shows because I feel I eventually am. Whoever wants me, come get me.”

Jade Cargill is currently part of the SmackDown roster. She will be part of the WWE Draft talent pool on Raw this Monday (April 29).