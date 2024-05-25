Jade Cargill on the Finish to Her Match at WWE Backlash France

– During a recent interview with Title Sports Network, WWE Women’s Champion Jade Cargill discussed the finish to her match at WWE Backlash, where she and Bianca Belair beat The Kabuki Warriors to win the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles. She stated the following (via Fightful):

“It was amazing. The finish came out phenomenal. I know I could do it. I’ve done it before in a previous company. But just to be in that environment and how electric it was, it was… I’m telling you, France was electric. I’m strong, you know, so it’s a million things I can do with my finisher, Jaded. It’s just giving me the opportunity, but I mean, hey, you guys are gonna see me week in, week out, get ready for it. I’m coming for everything.”

At today’s WWE King and Queen of the Ring event, Belair and Cargill will defend their tag team titles against the team of Candice LeRae and Indi Hartwell on the pre-show. Today’s premium live event is being held at the Jeddah Super Dome in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. It will be broadcast live on Peacock.