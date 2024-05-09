– During a recent interview with the Ringside Podcast, WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Jade Cargill discussed working as a tag team with Bianca Belair and elevating the women’s tag team division. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Jade Cargill on becoming part of the women’s tag team division: “It feels great, I would’ve never thought that I would have a belt with Bianca Belair. I’ve also done a solo run, so for me to be in a tag team, it’s something that I’ve never done before and it’s such a challenge.”

On always working solo beforehand and elevating the division: “I’ve always been solo, I’ve always been selfish, I’ve always been about myself so this is a new leaf for me and a challenge to go in here and work with someone that is great and that has been to the top and accomplished major things in this industry. Being able to co-exist and represent, to go out there and elevate this division, it feels great. The crowd’s are amazing.”

At last Saturday’s WWE Backlash France event, Cargill and Belair beat The Kabuki Warriors to win the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles. The event was held at the LDLC Arena in Lyon, France and broadcast live on Peacock.