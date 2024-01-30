wrestling / News
Jade Cargill on Her Goal to Become a WWE Hall of Famer
January 30, 2024 | Posted by
– Denise Salcedo recently spoke to WWE Superstar Jade Cargill at the red carpet premiere for Love & WWE: Bianca & Montez. During the chat, Cargill spoke on her in-ring debut last Saturday at the WWE Royal Rumble. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):
On her reception from the WWE Universee: “I was ecstatic. The locker room showed me nothing but love. A little nervous, but once I heard the sound of the WWE Universe, I felt like I was undeniable.”
On her goal to become a WWE Hall of Famer: “Being a legend. It’s going to happen. Obviously, I’ve taken steps, put in work, put my head down, and continue to be hungry and respectful. Just being a Hall of Famer, that I’m going to be.”
Jade Cargill previously signed with WWE in September 2023.
