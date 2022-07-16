wrestling / News
Jade Cargill Has Been Undefeated In AEW For 500 Days
Jade Cargill has hit a milestone in her AEW career as she has been undefeated for 500 days. She made her debut on November 11, 2020, and hasn’t lost a match since. That included winning the entire TBS tournament and retaining the title ever since. She is currently 34-0. Her last match was on the June 29 episode of Dynamite, where she defeated Leila Grey.
