Jade Cargill Hasn’t Decided Which WWE Brand She Wants To Be On

Jade Cargill made her WWE in-ring debut at the Royal Rumble, but has yet to sign with RAW, Smackdown or NXT. In an interview with Denise Salcedo (via Fightful), Cargill said that she hasn’t decided which brand she wants to be on yet.

She said: “I love Raw, it’s a long night. I love me some SmackDown. I don’t know yet. I don’t know, I want to see who can give me the biggest bid and who can promise me some great matches.“