Jade Cargill Reveals How She Knew Naomi Attacked Her On WWE Smackdown

Jade Cargill has revealed how she knew it was Naomi that attacked her, dropping the reveal on this week’s WWE Smackdown. Friday’s show saw Cargill conduct a sit-down interview with Cathy Kelley in which she said that she’s feeling good physically and is ready to go, and seeing Naomi cry about her struggles and believing that she was the victim was pathetic. She asked how Naomi’s ploy was working out for her and, when asked about how she knew, said that after she was hit and thrown onto the car, she saw Naomi running away before she passed out.

Cargill said that Naomi’s attack hurt her loyalty and heart as much as her body and that she didn’t know how to trust anyone. She added that after she saw Bianca Belair team up with Naomi she didn’t think she could trust anyone and took matters into her own hands.

Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez then interrupted the interview and complained about Cargill being silent for weeks, leading to them being blamed. That set up a match between Cargill and Morgan for next week.