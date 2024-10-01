– During a recent interview with HOT 97, WWE Superstar and reigning Women’s Tag Team Champion Jade Cargill discussed WWE Raw’s upcoming move to Netflix. She stated the following (via Fightful):

“That’s huge, guys. That’s a huge opportunity for us. I am so excited. When I tell you this business is booming, our numbers are overwhelming right now. Wrestling is taking off. I think everybody should get more involved. It’s getting higher, it’s getting more eyes on the product. We’re really out here doing things. We’re gonna tap into a whole new system, and I’m pretty sure we’re gonna skyrocket. We’re already skyrocketing.”