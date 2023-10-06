Jade Cargill Is Glad She Started In AEW, Wouldn’t Have Gotten a Better Start Elsewhere

Jade Cargill is happy that she began her wrestling career in AEW, as it gave her the best start she could have had. Cargill recently spoke with People about signing with WWE and talked about her beginning in AEW and more. You can see some highlights below:

On getting her start in the business: “If you would have told me about three years ago that I was going to be a professional wrestler, I would have probably burst out laughing. I feel like it was a blessing (starting in AEW). I would have never got a better start anywhere else.”

On coming to WWE at the right time: “I feel like I’m walking into a new light. AEW prepared me. It prepared me to have thick and tough skin. If I would have been a part of such a machine like WWE at a younger age, I would have probably been in my head so much – so much – but because I’ve worn several hats in this life and I’ve already been thrown in the fire, so it’s just prepared me for these moments.”