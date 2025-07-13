Jade Cargill Is Hoping To Be Done With Naomi After WWE Evolution

Jade Cargill is hoping that she can move past Naomi once they battle at WWE Evolution. Cargill will face Naomi in a No Holds Barred match at tonight’s PPV, the latest battle in their months-long feud, with Bianca Belair as the guest referee. Cargill spoke about the match with Fox 5 News Atlanta and you can see a couple of highlights below (per Fightful):

On the match tonight: “I’m hoping to be done with this. I’m tired. Every week is something. She comes after me, she runs. If I do adjust it, she comes after me, she runs. I’m tired of it. We’re going to be dealing with all kinds of things from babies to people to tables to chairs to popcorn to everything you name. I’m just tired. I’m glad to get this over with.”

On her strategy for the bout: “I’m trying to rally up people that’ll be in the crowd. That’s going to help me because, listen, she has all, in her briefcase, she has all kind of stuff. She’s Ms Money In The Bank, so she has all kind of things to barbed wire to-she’s trying to hurt me. Like, she literally threw me on a car. If you followed my story, you know she threw me on a car. I am done. I am tired. We are going all out and hopefully you’re on my side so you help me with that.”