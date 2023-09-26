Jade Cargill On Joining WWE, Cody Rhodes Was a Factor In the Decision

Jade Cargill is now part of WWE, and she discussed the decision to join the company in a new interview. Cargill spoke with The Ringer’s Masked Man Show about signing with the company, which was officially announced today. You can check out some highglights below, per Fightful:

On her decision to join WWE: “It feels great. I felt like I was in preparation for the grand stage. I felt like this was always the mission. I felt like the shoe fit. I felt like this was going to happen. Honestly, this was all expected. I’m excited to be here.”

On her previous WWE tryout: “One thing I am is a business woman. I think I made the best route at the time. WWE is a great company, but I took what I had and I bet on myself. The outcome, obviously, paid off.”

On if it was a tough decision to jump ship: “I want to create a legacy. I want to be in the Hall of Fame. I want to wrestle with the best women in the world. There is no grander stage than this stage. The opportunities are endless with this company. It was a no brainer. It was very welcoming. I didn’t have any second thoughts about it at all. It was an easy choice. It wasn’t easy, but it was easy.

On Cody Rhodes being a factor in her going to WWE: “He was top three, and not third. He is a phenomenal man. I’ve seen what the business did for him, I’ve seen him be the stellar athlete that he is. I didn’t see any different for myself. He was one of the guys that led me to a great decision.”

On if she will debut in NXT or on the main roster: “You’re asking way too many questions [laughs]. You tried to slide it in there, but it’s not going to happen.”

On if she hit a ceiling in AEW: “I wouldn’t say it’s a ceiling. I would just say that the route I wanted to take was different and the route I wanted to embark on was different. I didn’t see, over there, where I could fit it. The only way I could do it was coming to the WWE Universe. I bet on myself and I made the best decision coming here.”