Jade Cargill Officially Joins WWE Smackdown Roster
March 22, 2024 | Posted by
Jade Cargill is now part of the Blue Brand, officially joining the WWE Smackdown roster. WWE announced on tonight’s show that Cargill had signed with the Smackdown brand and will make her debut as a Smackdown star on next week’s show.
Jade signed with the company last year and has teased signing with all three brands. She made her in-ring debut at the Royal Rumble.
🚨 THIS IS HUGE!!! 🚨 @Jade_Cargill will make her first official appearance as a #SmackDown Superstar NEXT WEEK! pic.twitter.com/JcNtvMuT0W
— WWE (@WWE) March 23, 2024
