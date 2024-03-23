wrestling / News

Jade Cargill Officially Joins WWE Smackdown Roster

March 22, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Smackdown Jade Cargill 3-29-24 Image Credit: WWE

Jade Cargill is now part of the Blue Brand, officially joining the WWE Smackdown roster. WWE announced on tonight’s show that Cargill had signed with the Smackdown brand and will make her debut as a Smackdown star on next week’s show.

Jade signed with the company last year and has teased signing with all three brands. She made her in-ring debut at the Royal Rumble.

