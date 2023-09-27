Jade Cargill Knows What Brand She’ll Be On, Says ‘Just Tune In’

Jade Cargill says that she knows where she will make her WWE debut. Cargill, who signed with WWE on Tuesday, spoke with Marc Raimondi of ESPN and was asked if it has been decided which brand she will be on.

“It has, and guess what, everybody is going to have to tune in to every network and see where I’m going,” Cargill said (per Fightful). “That’s what I’m here for. I’m here to stir the pot and get people guessing where I’m going to be. Just tune in.”