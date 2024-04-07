wrestling / News
Jade Cargill Leads Her Team To Victory at WWE Wrestlemania 40
Jade Cargill made her Wrestlemania debut tonight and was responsible for her team picking up a win over Damage CTRL. It was Jade’s first match since the Royal Rumble and her first win in the company. The match broke down near the end, and Cargill tagged in to hit all three members of Damage CTRL with a series of moves, before hitting the Jaded on Dakota Kai to get the win.
What a #WrestleMania entrance for Damage CTRL! pic.twitter.com/2sDQepPqpC
— WWE (@WWE) April 7, 2024
The trio of @BiancaBelairWWE, @TheTrinity_Fatu & @Jade_Cargill arrive in style at #WrestleMania XL! pic.twitter.com/ZG9RBssrLb
— WWE (@WWE) April 7, 2024
The EST of #WrestleMania! pic.twitter.com/d58Ar3V6KP
— WWE (@WWE) April 7, 2024
JADE CARGILL has arrived at #WrestleMania! pic.twitter.com/SHZdG8kXnf
— WWE (@WWE) April 7, 2024
The trio of @BiancaBelairWWE, @TheTrinity_Fatu & @Jade_Cargill win at #WrestleMania XL! pic.twitter.com/lUB9CHF5uB
— WWE (@WWE) April 7, 2024
