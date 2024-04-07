wrestling / News

Jade Cargill Leads Her Team To Victory at WWE Wrestlemania 40

April 6, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Jade Cargill Naomi Bianca Belair Wrestlemania 40 Image Credit: WWE

Jade Cargill made her Wrestlemania debut tonight and was responsible for her team picking up a win over Damage CTRL. It was Jade’s first match since the Royal Rumble and her first win in the company. The match broke down near the end, and Cargill tagged in to hit all three members of Damage CTRL with a series of moves, before hitting the Jaded on Dakota Kai to get the win.

