Jade Cargill Calls Leaving AEW A ‘Business Decision’, Says Everyone Was Happy For Her

In an interview with Fightful, Jade Cargill spoke about her exit from AEW, which she called a ‘business decision’ that everyone in AEW was supportive of. Here are highlights:

On leaving AEW: “It’s all business, it’s all business. I left in a very loving, professional manner. I did what I had to do. Everybody was very elated for me, whether they figured something out or not. They were elated for me, they were happy for me. No ill feelings towards in any manner.”

On wanting both companies to succeed: “At the end of the day, these are my friends. Like, I have friends here, I have friends over there. I just want to see everybody excel and make money. Like, we all want to make money and create a name for ourselves and help out the next generation of wrestlers that want to adopt this sport.”