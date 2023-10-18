wrestling / News
Jade Cargill Makes Appearance On WWE NXT
October 17, 2023 | Posted by
Jade Cargill closed out this week’s WWE NXT, signaling that time is ticking away until she makes an impact. Tuesday night’s episode ended with Lyra Valkyria backstage, where she was getting herself psyched up for her match against Becky Lynch on next week’s Halloween Havoc night one. As Valkyria walked away, Cargill appeared on the TV screen in the room and tapped her wrist with a smile.
Cargill has appeared on every episode of WWE TV since last week’s NXT. On this week’s Raw, she came face to face with Lynch and insinuated that she was looking for a title shot.
⏲️⏲️⏲️@Jade_Cargill #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/PfGGYytfpl
— WWE (@WWE) October 18, 2023
