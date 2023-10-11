Jade Cargill Makes WWE NXT Debut

Jade Cargill has arrived on WWE weekly TV, appearing on tonight’s episode of NXT. The WWE signee made an appearance on tonight’s show, arriving in a car and being met by Shawn Michaels.

Cargill had appeared on the WWE Fastlane pre-show, but this is her first appearance on weekly television. She signed with the company last month.

No word on what’s next for Cargill or when she might pop up again.