Jade Cargill Makes WWE NXT Debut

October 10, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Jade Cargill WWE NXT Image Credit: WWE

Jade Cargill has arrived on WWE weekly TV, appearing on tonight’s episode of NXT. The WWE signee made an appearance on tonight’s show, arriving in a car and being met by Shawn Michaels.

Cargill had appeared on the WWE Fastlane pre-show, but this is her first appearance on weekly television. She signed with the company last month.

No word on what’s next for Cargill or when she might pop up again.

