Jade Cargill Names Most Desired Future Matchups in WWE

– During a recent interview with Busted Open Radio that took place ahead of WWE SummerSlam, WWE Superstar Jade Cargill discussed some of her most desired matchups in WWE. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

“I want to have a match with Rhea [Ripley] one day. I want to have a legendary match with Charlotte Flair one day. There’s so many different women that I want to have matches with. And being in the ring with these women elevate you. I can’t wait. I can’t wait to tell these astounding stories with these ladies. I didn’t just come here for the glamour and the glitz. I came here to get better and to work with the best women, and that’s what I’m here for.”

Last weekend at WWE SummerSlam 2025, Jade Cargill lost her title match against Tiffany Stratton. Stratton beat Cargill to retain her WWE Women’s Championship.