Jade Cargill Appears In New Mountain Dew Commercial With Aubrey Plaza
Mountain Dew has a new ad for this year’s Super Bowl and WWE’s Jade Cargill appears in it along with actress Aubrey Plaza. Plaza lists the places she can have a blast in, even losing, which is when Cargill shows up to give her a frog splash. Nick Offerman also shows up near the end.
The phrase “Having a Blast” will never be the same. Check out our Super Bowl ad. #HavingABlast pic.twitter.com/kI5DyzhXJE
— Mountain Dew® (@MountainDew) February 6, 2024
