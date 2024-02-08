wrestling / News

Jade Cargill Appears In New Mountain Dew Commercial With Aubrey Plaza

February 8, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Jade Cargill WWE Royal Rumble Image Credit: WWE

Mountain Dew has a new ad for this year’s Super Bowl and WWE’s Jade Cargill appears in it along with actress Aubrey Plaza. Plaza lists the places she can have a blast in, even losing, which is when Cargill shows up to give her a frog splash. Nick Offerman also shows up near the end.

