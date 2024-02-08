Jade Cargill Appears In New Mountain Dew Commercial With Aubrey Plaza

Mountain Dew has a new ad for this year’s Super Bowl and WWE’s Jade Cargill appears in it along with actress Aubrey Plaza. Plaza lists the places she can have a blast in, even losing, which is when Cargill shows up to give her a frog splash. Nick Offerman also shows up near the end.

The phrase “Having a Blast” will never be the same. Check out our Super Bowl ad. #HavingABlast pic.twitter.com/kI5DyzhXJE — Mountain Dew® (@MountainDew) February 6, 2024