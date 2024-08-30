Jade Cargill Was Nervous Before WWE In-Ring Debut at Royal Rumble

Jade Cargill made her in-ring debut at the 2024 WWE Royal Rumble, and she recently recalled being nervous before the match. Cargill spoke at Fanatics Fest about the match and more, and you can see highlights below (h/t to Wrestling Inc):

On being nervous before the match: “I didn’t know the response I was gonna get. I just had a lot on my plate at that time and I was just trying to focus, get myself over, do what I had to do, and show up for the WWE Universe.”

On being comfortable with the in-ring work: “I don’t have to worry about that. Anything happens, and everyone in that ring is trained to know what to do. I’m new to the system. It takes time, but I was in the ring with veterans who knew exactly what they were doing,” Cargill gushed, describing the locker room as “such an easy place” to work. “Everyone backstage wants what’s best for this company.”