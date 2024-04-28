wrestling / News
Jade Cargill Sees No Backstabbing In Future with Naomi and Bianca Belair
April 28, 2024
In an interview with Ring the Belle (via Fightful), Jade Cargill spoke about her alliance with Bianca Belair and Naomi and how she believes they can continue to co-exist. The trio teamed up at Wrestlemania, while Cargill and Belair will challenge the Kabuki Warriors at Backlash France.
Cargill said: “Yes, we can [co-exist]. We can. We’re all dominant in our own ways. We all know ourselves. We’re all just focused. I don’t need no backstabbing. So, let’s see. All I can say is let’s just see. You never know.“
