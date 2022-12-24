Jade Cargill On Not Chasing AEW Women’s World Title Yet: ‘Let Me Take My Time’

Jade Cargill has been a dominant AEW TBS Champion, and she recently explained why she hasn’t gone after the company’s main women’s title yet. Cargill was responding to a fan who asked her why she has yet to go after the AEW Women’s World Championship yet, to which she responded:

“I have to get warm.I think everyone should be HAPPY and GRATEFUL they seen me in MY FIRST match EVER !Most of the women who have carried the main title have hundreds of matches.I’ve literally had ONLY 45 and 1 off grid match.Let me take my time.U all KNOW I’m going to be great”

Cargill is 45 – 0 in her AEW career to date and has held the TBS Championship for 353 days, having won the inaugural title in January.