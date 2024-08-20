– During a recent interview with The Wrestling Classic, WWE Superstar Jade Cargill discussed recently getting to work with Meiko Satomura for WWE’s tour in Japan last month. Cargill spoke about interacting and getting to work with Satomura. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Jade Cargill on getting advice from Satomura: “She said it wasn’t easy. She’s been here for so many years. It’s not easy. She was telling us about her injuries, which are way less than what everybody else got, but even then it was like, ‘Wow, that’s crazy.’ This is all she ever wanted to do. She has a passion for it. We met at a restaurant later and had some steaks with her, got our (Ribera) jacket. We were really excited, she was really excited. If anything she was quiet. We were like, ‘What do you want? It’s about you! This is your city and your country. We’re at your disposal, whatever you want.'”

On Satomura’s humility: “She was so humble. ‘No, we’re not going to be humble for you. You know who you are.’ She was so nice and so humble. She sat back and observed like a veteran does. We were like, ‘Nope. Come here. What do you want?’ She deserved that praise. Everybody in the venue that day gave her so much praise. They understand her legacy and the amount of history that is embedded in her.”

On Bayley’s match with Satomura: “Bayley had a phenomenal match with her. Bayley was so floored by it and so excited to have that match with her. If anything, she was sitting back like, ‘This is going to be an amazing match. My dreams are to have a match with her, and look at me, I’m having a match with her in Japan.’ The fans were amazing.”