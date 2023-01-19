Jade Cargill on Billy Gunn Agenting Her Most Recent Matchups in AEW

– During a recent interview with Bootleg Kev, AEW star and TBS Champion Jade Cargill revealed that WWE Hall of Famer and AEW talent Billy Gunn has been the agent for her last 10 matchups in AEW. She stated the following on working with Billy Gunn (via WrestlingInc.com):

“Right now he’s my agent, so all the matches that you’ve seen, probably my last ten matches, he’s been my agent for. [He’s] a great guy, like understands what I need and understands that I don’t need to do much. And that’s what I appreciate from him because he’s a big guy, and prior to that, I was working with great coaches, but understood — hey, he won, he sold tickets … He understands what it is to put asses in seats, and he understands what you need to do to get over and not doing too much. He’s very much a minimalistic guy when you see him out there.”