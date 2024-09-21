Jade Cargill Weighs In On Her ‘Brutal’ WWE Travel Schedule

Jade Cargill has been incredibly busy with her WWE schedule as of late, and she recently weighed in on the heavy travel requirements. Cargill spoke on the Masked Man Show about adjusting to the company’s travel load.

“I consistently have been working since Mania,” Cargill said (h/t to Wrestling Inc). “The travel. The travel is brutal. It’s very, very brutal … this isn’t even half of what they used to do for travel and the fact that we travel internationally, and then we have to turn around, and people have to go to Raw, and just their clocks have to just be on point to whatever time change they’re in right now. I think that’s crazy.”

She continued, “You have to go out there, you have to perform, you have to be 100% in front of all these people, regardless if you’re jet lagged … That is very much different for me because I was so used to working one day a week, maybe two days a week, traveling in same day and leaving the next morning as early as I can.”

Cargill is the co-holder of the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship along with Bianca Belair.