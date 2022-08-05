Jade Cargill On Comparisons to Goldberg & Chyna, Chyna Being a Role Model

Jade Cargill has been compared to both Goldberg and Chyna for different reasons, and the AEW star recently discussed the comparisons. The TBS Champion spoke with Jon Chuckery for The Game 92.9 and shared her thoughts on the two, whom she had been compared to for her undefeated streak and physigue. You can check out the highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On being compared to Goldberg and Chyna: “I love what these two phenomenal, phenomenal people represent: beauty, posture, dominance, just running through people. I’m my own person, however. I can take these attributes from these amazing wrestlers, but I’m myself. I’m Jade Cargill. I have a different path than both of these phenomenal people.”

On Chyna’s legacy: “Chyna was a force to reckon with. She’s a role model. I don’t think she gets as much appreciation as she should. I believe she should get way more flowers than what she has right now, but, this is just an extension of her legacy that has been passed down, and that’s what I want to do.”