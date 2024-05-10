Jade Cargill Looks Back On Her Early AEW Days, Says She Wouldn’t Be Here Without Them

Jade Cargill recently reflected on her in-ring debut for AEW during the company’s lockdown era. Cargill appeared on the Battleground Podcast and during the conversation, she was asked what the Jade Cargill who debuted at Daily’s Place in Jacksonville would say about who she’s become as a WWE star.

“It doesn’t seem that far away,” Cargill said (per Fightful). “I think it’s harder performing in front of your co-workers with the pandemic days. If anything, everybody knows everything so it’s more nerve-racking for me to perform in front of my co-workers rather than performing in front of fans. I love fans. I welcome fans. The European crowd was, wow, it was crazy. If anything went off the rails, they were like, ‘YAY! YEAH!’ It’s crazy.”

She added, “With the Daily’s Place days, I wouldn’t think I would be here right now. I would think I would still be where I was. I knew I was destined for great things. I know that I am the unicorn of wrestling right now. Would I think I would be in this position? No, but I knew I was destined for great things.”

Cargill is one half of the WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions with Bianca Belair, having won the titles at WWE Backlash.