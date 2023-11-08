wrestling / News

Jade Cargill On Not Wrestling In WWE Yet: ‘It’s The I’m Money-Making Business’

November 7, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Jade Cargill has made several WWE appearances thus far but she hasn’t wrestled, and she recently weighed in on the matter. Cargill has appeared on Raw, Smackdown and NXT as well as at WWE Fastlane but hasn’t yet competed in the ring for WWE. She took to Twitter to comment, writing:

“Whyyyy wrestle when my BIG check clears every week baby”

When a fan argued that this is the “wrestling business,” she replied:

“No, it’s the IM MAKING MONEY business”

No word as of yet when Cargill were make her in-ring debut.

