Jade Cargill On Possibility Of Sonny Kiss Joining The Baddies

During Sunday’s Double or Nothing media scrum, Wrestling Inc. asked Jade Cargill if Sonny Kiss would be joining her faction. Check out what Cargill had to say (per Wrestling Inc.):

“I think Sonny is an amazing person,” Cargill said. “I think Sonny is nothing but a bad b—h. If you see my Twitter, I literally have tweeted this [possibility] out. I think it got over four or five thousand likes. We’re just crowded as hell right now, guys. We’ve got a bunch of people. I’ve got a lawyer [Smart Mark Sterling], a manager [Stokely Hathaway], and two beautiful women right next to me. I love Sonny Kiss, I would love for him to be a Baddie, but we’re loaded right now. I can only do so much [laughs].”