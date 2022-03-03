Jade Cargill on What Got Her Into Bodybuilding, Her Pro Wrestling Journey

– Speaking to Scott Felstead with Muscle & Fitness, AEW TBS champion Jade Cargill discussed her career and breakout success in wrestling. Below are some highlights:

Jade Cargill on how she got into bodybuilding: “I’ve been in sports all my life, so I’ve been attracted to bodybuilding forever. I watched [WWE female legend] Chyna when I was growing up, and I was muscular growing up. I would get picked on because of how built I was and seeing her embody her presence, it made me love myself and say: ‘You know what? I love my body and I want to get stronger.'”

On her WWE tryout in 2019: “[Henry] told me how serious it was. He told me about the time management that I would have to do, the dedication, being on the road all the time. When I went there, I saw that it wasn’t as easy as I thought it was [but] I love challenges, and this was something that I picked up and didn’t want to put back down.”

On keeping a level head after her first title win: “Can it be nerve-wracking? It can be. Being compared to people that have been doing this for five and 10 years, but people are experiencing something raw right now, and I’m not only on a journey myself but everybody is on a journey with me and they are going to see me continuously grow … I’m excited to show people tools that they have never seen before.”

Jade Cargill is set to defend her TBS Championship against Tay Conti this weekend at AEW Revolution 2022.