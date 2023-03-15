wrestling / News
Jade Cargill Reacts To Charlotte Flair Posting Pic Of Her Ring Shape
Charlotte Flair is getting in shape for WrestleMania season, and Jade Cargill says she’s jealous of Flair’s abs. The Smackdown Women’s Champion posted the photo on Twitter on Sunday following the Madison Square Garden live event, captioning it “WRESTLEMANIA SZN thank you #WWEMSG”
In response, Cargill wrote:
Look at those abs. I’m jealous”
You can see Flair’s response to Cargill below as well. Flair will defend her title against Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania 39, while Cargill is defending her AEW TBS Championship in a Canadian Open Challenge on this week’s AEW Dynamite.
WRESTLEMANIA SZN 👸🏼 thank you #WWEMSG 🍎 pic.twitter.com/602ZsRZHqQ
— Charlotte Flair (@MsCharlotteWWE) March 13, 2023
Woman. Please…… 🫶🏻💎
— Charlotte Flair (@MsCharlotteWWE) March 13, 2023
More Trending Stories
- The Bella Twins Change Public Names In Process Of Departure From WWE
- More Backstage Details on Bray Wyatt, His Status for WrestleMania 39
- Eric Bischoff On Awesome Kong Being Released From TNA, The Use Of Blood In Wrestling
- Indi Hartwell in Orange Bikini, Zelina Vega, Jacy Jayne Top WWE Superstar Instagram Photos This Week