Jade Cargill Reacts To Charlotte Flair Posting Pic Of Her Ring Shape

Charlotte Flair is getting in shape for WrestleMania season, and Jade Cargill says she’s jealous of Flair’s abs. The Smackdown Women’s Champion posted the photo on Twitter on Sunday following the Madison Square Garden live event, captioning it “WRESTLEMANIA SZN thank you #WWEMSG”

In response, Cargill wrote:

Look at those abs. I’m jealous”

You can see Flair’s response to Cargill below as well. Flair will defend her title against Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania 39, while Cargill is defending her AEW TBS Championship in a Canadian Open Challenge on this week’s AEW Dynamite.