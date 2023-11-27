wrestling / News

WWE News: Jade Cargill Reacts To CM Punk Return, GUNTHER Comments on Passing of Absolute Andy, WWE Offering Discount On Smackdown Tickets

November 27, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AEW Collision Jade Cargill Image Credit: AEW

– In a post on Twitter, Jade Cargill reacted to a photo of CM Punk’s WWE return, sharing a photo of the two while they were in AEW.

– Elsewhere, GUNTHER thanked Absolute Andy for all he did for him, following Andy’s recent passing.

– The Barclays Center has a Cyber Monday deal on tickets for this Friday’s WWE Smackdown, as fans can get 25% off with the code TURKEY. You can get tickets here.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

CM Punk, Gunther, Jade Cargill, Smackdown, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading