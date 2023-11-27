wrestling / News
WWE News: Jade Cargill Reacts To CM Punk Return, GUNTHER Comments on Passing of Absolute Andy, WWE Offering Discount On Smackdown Tickets
November 27, 2023 | Posted by
– In a post on Twitter, Jade Cargill reacted to a photo of CM Punk’s WWE return, sharing a photo of the two while they were in AEW.
— Jade Cargill (@Jade_Cargill) November 26, 2023
– Elsewhere, GUNTHER thanked Absolute Andy for all he did for him, following Andy’s recent passing.
Danke für alles, Andi! https://t.co/gxzSQMwnKG
— GUNTHER (@Gunther_AUT) November 25, 2023
– The Barclays Center has a Cyber Monday deal on tickets for this Friday’s WWE Smackdown, as fans can get 25% off with the code TURKEY. You can get tickets here.
More Trending Stories
- Vince McMahon Reportedly Not Involved In CM Punk’s Return, Raw Being Rewritten
- Latest On CM Punk’s WWE Return: Who Knew About Deal, Punk Expected At Raw, Note On Upset Talent, More
- Seth Rollins Held Back From Confronting CM Punk After WWE Survivor Series
- Drew McIntyre ‘Stormed Out’ of Arena Following WarGames Match at WWE Survivor Series