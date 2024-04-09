Jade Cargill Reacts To Her WWE Raw In-Ring Debut

Jade Cargill made her singles WWE debut against Chelsea Green on Monday’s episode of Raw. It was a quick bout.

Cargill is now 2-0 in official WWE matches. The former AEW star took to Twitter to comment on the win.

She wrote, “Wait so…you guys thought that was going to be a long match??? I told you all I’m coming for the women’s division. One head at a time. I get paid per match. So let’s make it quick. 2-0.”

She followed up with another tweet that noted, “Besides. Chelsea is known to turn anything into gold. I was just the person hired for the job.

She asked for it. Who’s Next?”

Wait so…you guys thought that was going to be a long match??? I told you all I’m coming for the women’s division. One head at a time. I get paid per match. So let’s make it quick. 2-0 — Jade Cargill (@Jade_Cargill) April 9, 2024