wrestling / News
Jade Cargill Reacts To Her WWE Raw In-Ring Debut
Jade Cargill made her singles WWE debut against Chelsea Green on Monday’s episode of Raw. It was a quick bout.
Cargill is now 2-0 in official WWE matches. The former AEW star took to Twitter to comment on the win.
She wrote, “Wait so…you guys thought that was going to be a long match??? I told you all I’m coming for the women’s division. One head at a time. I get paid per match. So let’s make it quick. 2-0.”
She followed up with another tweet that noted, “Besides. Chelsea is known to turn anything into gold. I was just the person hired for the job.
She asked for it. Who’s Next?”
