– Jade Cargill got some revenge last night against her rival Naomi in a huge grudge match last night at WrestleMania 41. Cargill later spoke to Byron Saxton in a WWE digital exclusive video. Below are some highlights:

Jade Cargill on what happened with Naomi: “I thought justice was served tonight. You know, I lost my voice out there, trying to get that revenge that I was going for, and I did exactly what I was saying I was going to do.”

On how much has changed on facing her tag team partner from last year’s event: “Every single time. Every single time. It still hurts, and you know…every single time.”

On her family being in attendance: “Yeah, my family being there and seeing that I got that the revenge that I was seeking, it felt really good. My daughter was out there, my spouse was out there, my brother and sisters were out there, it felt really good to see them out there and see me do my thing.”

Cargill’s victory comes after it was recently revealed that Naomi was the one who attacked her backstage at WWE SmackDown some months ago. Cargill later returned, attacking Naomi last month at WWE Elimination Chamber Toronto, setting up their match last night at WrestleMania 41: Night 1.