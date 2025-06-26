Jade Cargill Recalls Her Nerves Ahead of Her WWE In-Ring Debut

– During an appearance on this week’s edition of Raw Recap, WWE Superstar and Queen of the Ring finalist Jade Cargill discussed making her WWE in-ring debut at the 2024 Royal Rumble, competing in the women’s Rumble Match. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Jade Cargill on her nerves for her WWE in-ring debut: “I don’t get nervous. I was nervous, though. I was very nervous because I didn’t know how the crowd would react. I was training for a while so I didn’t know the response. I was more nervous about, okay, will I get a response? Is it going to be a good response, you know? Is it going to be perceived as a healthy response? So that was more so what I was living through in real time.”

On the feeling when she made her entrance: I came out and I was like, okay. That’s what I was feeling. I don’t get nervous, but that I had gotten nervous about. I was breathing. Everybody was like, it’s okay. You got it. Again, I’m going to keep on putting over these phenomenal women. I’m in there with phenomenal women, and I had nothing to worry about.”

Jade Cargill will be in action this weekend. She faces Asuka in the finals of the Queen of the Ring tournament this Saturday at WWE Night of Champions 2025. The tournament winner will receive a shot at their respective roster’s champion later on at WWE SummerSlam 2025 in August.

WWE Night of CHampions 2025 takes place at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on June 28. The premium live event will air live on Peacock in the U.S. and on Netflix internationally.