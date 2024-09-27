Jade Cargill Reflects On Her First Year In WWE, What She’s Most Proud Of

Jade Cargill joined WWE a year ago, and she recently reflected on what her first year in the company has been like. Cargill spoke with Sports Business Journal for a new interview and a few highlights are below:

On the importance of cultural representation in WWE: “Looking at someone that looks like you in a place of leadership is important. We’re out here breaking glass ceilings. We have a huge Hispanic culture in our business. We have a huge Asian culture in our company as well. It’s important to turn on the TV and to see people and to know that I can do that and to feel accepted and to feel that you belong.”

On her first year in the company: “This year went by so quick. The WWE fan base surprised me in all kinds of ways. I didn’t think that I was going to be accepted the way I was accepted. They came in with open arms. I did the Royal Rumble. The crowd was electrifying. I’ve never seen anything like it.”

On what she’s most proud of in her first year: “My mother passed away this year. I’m sorry, and it’s OK. And it was a hard moment for me, but I pushed through it, and I talked to my mother. I used to talk to my mother every morning about my family, my daughter, what to do if she got sick. If she got a cold, you talk to your mother, and she wasn’t there for me this year. So, I would say the thing I’m most proud of is that I was able to push through that, to just strive through parts. I’m proud that I kept it together and that I’m continuing to push and I’m an example for my daughter to go out there and do major things.”