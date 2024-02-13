wrestling / News
Jade Cargill Reflects On In-Ring Debut At WWE Royal Rumble
February 13, 2024 | Posted by
Jade Cargill had her first in-ring appearance in WWE at the WWE Royal Rumble, where she entered the Women’s Royal Rumble Match at number 28.
In a recent interview with FOX News, Cargill spoke about the moment. Here are the highlights:
On the moment: “It felt amazing. I felt accepted. I felt on top of the world. I think I had one of the biggest pops of the night. That was 1-of-1. I wish I could relive it again. It was just a moment for the ages.”
On people she wants to wrestle: “I want to take down everyone – the Rhea Ripleys, the Bianca Belairs, the Nia Jax, the Becky Lynch’s. All of them. They all are in my territory and in the way of me being phenomenal, like I know I am.”
