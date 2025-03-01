Jade Cargill Reportedly Cleared for In-Ring Return

– As previously reported, WWE Superstar and former Women’s Tag Team Champion Jade Cargill was working to get cleared to return to the ring in time for WrestleMania 41. During today’s edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer reported that Jade Cargill “is ready to come back” and has been cleared to return to the ring.

Meltzer also noted that Cargill’s recent absence from WWE TV was due to an injury, but she’s now been cleared for an in-ring return.

WrestleVotes is also reporting that Cargill has been cleared to return and “expect her return imminently. The payoff to ‘who done it’ is coming…”

Cargill was written off TV in November following an off-screen attack. During her absence, Bianca Belair and Naomi lost the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles to Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez earlier this week on WWE Raw.