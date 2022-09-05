Jade Cargill Retains TBS Championship At AEW All Out

Athena was unable to dethrone Jade Cargill, who continued her win streak to retain the TBA Championship at AEW All Out. Cargill defeated Athena to go 37 – 0 in her AEW career and retain her title at tonight’s PPV.

Cargill has been TBS Champion for 242 days now, having been crowned the inaugural champion at the January 5th episode of AEW Dynamite.

You can see clips from the match below. Our live AEW All Out coverage is here.

