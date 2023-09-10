wrestling / News

Jade Cargill Returns To AEW On Tonight’s Episode of Collision

September 9, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AEW Collision Jade Cargill Image Credit: AEW

Jade Cargill made her return at tonight’s episode of AEW Collision, attacking current TBS Champion Kris Statlander. Statlander defended the title in an open challenge against Robyn Renegade. She won the match, but was attacked by both Renegade Twins after. That’s when Cargill arrived. At first she appeared to help the champion, but then laid her out with Jaded.

Cargill has been out of action ever since Statander beat her at Double or Nothing.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW Collision, Jade Cargill, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading