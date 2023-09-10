Jade Cargill Returns To AEW On Tonight’s Episode of Collision

Jade Cargill made her return at tonight’s episode of AEW Collision, attacking current TBS Champion Kris Statlander. Statlander defended the title in an open challenge against Robyn Renegade. She won the match, but was attacked by both Renegade Twins after. That’s when Cargill arrived. At first she appeared to help the champion, but then laid her out with Jaded.

Cargill has been out of action ever since Statander beat her at Double or Nothing.

The TBS Champion Kris Statlander puts her title on the line in an OPEN CHALLENGE against Robyn Renegade! Watch #AEWCollision LIVE on TNT!@callmekrisstat | @W18Robin pic.twitter.com/6Es03aPgc4 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 10, 2023

Charlette Renegade taking advantage of the distraction on the outside! Watch #AEWCollision LIVE on TNT!@callmekrisstat | @W18Robin pic.twitter.com/KyeLoeuu1c — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 10, 2023