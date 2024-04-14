Jade Cargill Says She’s Saving Her Cosplay Entrances For the Right Moments

Jade Cargill was known for her cosplay-style entrances in AEW, and she spoke about finding the right times to do them in a new interview. Cargill is known for her cosplay ring gear and looks like She-Hullk, Storm and more, and she was asked by Evan Mack during WrestleMania week who her dream cosplay character would be.

“I can’t give that away because the one that I really want to try right now… Hopefully, whenever I have that solo, I’m going to do it,” Cargill said (h/t to Fightful). “So I can’t say it, but right now what I do is I try to infuse whatever my fan base says, and I hope it aligns with what I’m trying to do right now. But I love cosplay. I’m just trying to save it for those phenomenal moments so it can go viral, like all my cosplay that I’ve done for every entrance that I’ve done at AEW, guys.”

Cargill had her WWE Raw singles on last week’s episode.