Jade Cargill Says Rhea Ripley Is A Dream Match For Her

In an interview with Foundation Radio (via Fightful), Jade Cargill spoke about a possible match with Rhea Ripley in WWE, calling it a dream match for her. The two have yet to cross paths and are currently on separate brands.

Cargill said: “That’s actually one of my dream matches. I know she was injured, but I know a thing about winning. I have an undefeated streak. I would love that. Iron sharpens iron. I would love that match.“