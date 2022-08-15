wrestling / News
Jade Cargill Says She’s The First Black Woman On Cover of Wrestling Video Game
August 15, 2022
In a post on Twitter, Jade Cargill noted that AEW has made some history, as she is the first black woman on the cover of a wrestling video game. She is featured on the cover of AEW Fight Forever, along with Chris Jericho, Jon Moxley, Britt Baker, CM Punk and Kenny Omega.
She wrote: “Just found out that I’m the first black woman on the cover of a wrestling video game #blessed.”
Just found out that I’m the first black woman on the cover of a wrestling video game 💪🏾 #blessed
— Jade Cargill (@Jade_Cargill) August 15, 2022
